IRS rescinds health-law instruction

President Donald Trump's administration is taking its first steps to put its imprint on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, by declining to withhold tax refunds this year from Americans who flout the law's insurance requirement and by proposing rule changes to encourage insurers to remain in the marketplaces.

The Internal Revenue Service has revoked a President Barack Obama-era instruction to taxpayers that was taking effect during the current filing season as a way to further compliance with the law's requirement that most Americans carry health insurance or pay a tax penalty. Under the instruction, the IRS had announced that it no longer would process tax returns for people who do not send a notice with their returns that they have insurance, are exempt from the requirement or are paying the fine.

Instead, the IRS said in a statement Wednesday, tax returns will be processed as they always have, even if people do not provide the required information about their insurance. The IRS said the decision, made earlier this month but not previously publicized, was in line with the executive order that Trump signed hours after his inauguration, giving agencies broad authority to lighten the burden of federal rules under the Affordable Care Act.

The IRS confirmed the change on the same morning that Health and Human Services Department officials proposed a set of rules intended to protect insurers and shore up Affordable Care Act marketplaces in the short term while Republicans work to repeal the law.

The proposal drew swift praise from the insurance industry and condemnation from consumer advocates.

The rules would make it harder for consumers to buy health coverage outside the law's regular enrollment periods, give insurers power to deny new coverage to people late in paying premiums, and create more rigorous checks of applicants' eligibility.

At the same time, the changes would eliminate federal reviews of whether health plans in the Affordable Care Act marketplaces have enough doctors and other providers of care, delegating the task to states. And by lowering how much insurers must pick up for a specific benefit package, the changes would allow them to sell plans with higher deductibles.

Many specifics in the proposal reflect concerns that have been voiced by the insurance industry since long before the Trump administration assumed power -- concerns that have prompted some major insurers to either stop selling coverage or curtail their participation in the Affordable Care Act's federal insurance exchange or the separate, similar marketplaces run by states.

The insurers' core concerns have centered on the "risk pool" of approximately 10 million people who have purchased health plans under the Affordable Care Act. Overall, they are older, less healthy and more expensive to cover than companies had expected. But insurers also have raised concerns about some customers waiting to buy coverage until they are sick and in need of medical services, then dropping out once they have gotten the care.

Though the president has made the health care law's repeal a top priority, he and GOP leaders in Congress want its marketplaces to keep functioning in the interim so consumers won't face an abrupt loss of insurance.

On Tuesday, Humana announced that, after cutting back on its Affordable Care Act participation in 2017, it plans to fully withdraw from the marketplaces next year. The new rule is an attempt to entice others away from following suit.

The Health and Human Services Department's action drew praise Wednesday morning from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which has members selling Affordable Care Act health plans in 45 states and the District of Columbia. As other insurers have withdrawn, Blue Cross has become the only insurer available in about one-third of the nation's marketplaces.

"These proposals would help stabilize the current individual market and are a good start toward improving the functioning of the marketplace so that any longer-term reforms can begin on a better footing." said Alissa Fox, the association's senior vice president for policy.

But Andy Slavitt, the Obama administration official who served as head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which carries out much of the Affordable Care Act, quickly denounced the proposed changes. Slavitt predicted that the altered rules would "raise deductibles, reduce access to physicians and put limitations on the ability for people to get coverage."

A Section on 02/16/2017