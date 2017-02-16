Kevin Gordon plays today, Billy Joe Shaver on Saturday

Kevin Gordon, a singer-songwriter and poet, will perform at 9 p.m. today at the White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

Gordon, a native of West Monroe, La., released his latest album, Long Gone Time, in 2015. It was described by American Songwriter magazine as "The audio equivalent of a Terrence Malick movie, luxuriating in vivid details and subtle, vibrant imagery. ... Tender and meticulous sonic films for the mind, miles away from commercial considerations, yet creating art that lasts lifetimes."

Billy Joe Shaver will perform, along with opening act The Salty Dogs, at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $25.

Shaver, a veteran of the Texas "outlaw country" genre of music, released his debut album 44 years ago. He released his latest, Long in the Tooth, in 2014. The album reached No. 19 on the Billboard Country chart, making it his first album to reach the charts.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

Max and Igor Cavalera of Brazilian metal band Sepultura, will bring their Return to Roots Tour for a performance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $25.

The show will also feature opening acts Immolation, Full of Hell and Deadbird.

The Cavalera brothers formed Sepultura in 1984 but left the band in 1996 (Max) and 2006 (Igor). Roots, the group's sixth album release, was the final one with Max as its lead singer.

Wick-It the Instigator will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 the day of the show.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

Bijoux will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at South on Main in Little Rock. Admission is $15.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660 , southonmain.com

...

Black River Pearl will perform at 10 p.m Friday at the Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Agafia and her band formed in Eureka Springs and released their debut album -- One Down, Forever to Go -- in spring 2016.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

...

The Arkansas Times' annual Musicians Showcase will have its fourth and final round of competition at 8 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack. Admission is $5; $10 for those under age 21.

This week's semifinalists include November Juliet, Cosmocean, The Martyrs and Brae Leni & The Evergreen Groove Machine. (DeFrance won round one, Dazz & Brie won round two and Rah Howard won round three.)

Roger Creager will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10.

John Neal Rock and Roll will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Lypstick Hand Grenade will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Thirst N' Howl in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

Canvas will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

Thirst N' Howl, 14710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 379-8189, thirst-n-howl.com

...

A "battle of the bands" (with a grand prize of $2,000) is being held at the Discovery nightclub in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

The semifinal round will be at 10 p.m. Saturday, at which The Funk Donors will compete against Brian Mullen, and the winner will be matched against Dirty Fuss on Feb. 25.

Discovery, 1021 Jessie Road, Little Rock, (501) 666-6900, latenightdisco.com

...

Daddy Issues, along with opening act Vegas Verdes, will perform at 8 p.m. today at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

Sad Daddy, plus opening act Fort Defiance, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday. Admission is $7.

Sad Daddy consists of Brian Martin on guitar, Melissa Carper on stand-up bass, Joe Sundell on banjo and Rebecca Patek on fiddle. The Arkansas-based folk rock quartet released a self-titled debut CD in 2010 and a follow-up, Fresh Catch, in 2016.

Fort Defiance is a husband/wife duo based in Nashville, Tenn.

Cosmocean will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com

...

Earl & Them will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $10.

Guitarist Earl Cate of the legendary Northwest Arkansas rock group the Cate Brothers Band leads Earl & Them, which also consists of Jason Davis on vocals and guitar, Terry Cagle on drums and John Davies on bass. Both Cagle and Davies were past members of the Cate Brothers Band, while Davis was the leader of his own band, Baby Jason & the Spankers.

The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185, thebigchillhotsprings.com.

Weekend on 02/16/2017