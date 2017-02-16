Little Rock man accused in road-rage shooting that killed child pleads not guilty

The Little Rock man accused of killing a child in a road-rage shooting pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in court Thursday.

Gary Eugene Holmes, 33, is accused of fatally shooting 3-year-old Acen Ameer King on Dec. 17 while the toddler was riding in the backseat of his grandmother’s car in Little Rock.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

In court Thursday before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims, Holmes’ attorney Ron L. Davis entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He told reporters the plea does not admit guilt in any way.

Davis asked the judge to order a mental evaluation of Holmes, the results of which are scheduled to be heard at a May 15 court appearance.

Davis said he will be requesting a bond hearing. Holmes, who has been held without bail since his arrest, did not have one set at the Thursday appearance.

When asked about who might have committed the fatal shooting if it was not Holmes, Davis said that's for “the state to figure out.”

Holmes’ appearance lasted only a few minutes. He said nothing and was accompanied in and out of the courtroom by several officials from the sheriff’s office as well as his legal representation. A white bandage covered the base of his left ear.

Police say on the night of the fatal shooting, Holmes was driving a 2007 black Chevrolet Impala on Warren Drive with several other people in the car. Holmes became enraged a Dodge Charger was following behind him too closely, authorities said. He reportedly pulled over to let the Charger pass and later fired shots at the vehicle, police said.

The Charger was being driven by King’s grandmother, Kim Macon-King. She told authorities she did not realize her grandson had been shot until she reached a west Little Rock shopping center and saw him slumped over in the backseat.

King was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he died. A 1-year-old was also Macon-King’s vehicle but was not injured.