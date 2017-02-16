Home /
LIVE: Mike Anderson reviews South Carolina win, previews Ole Miss game
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 2:22 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Follow along as Mike Anderson reviews Arkansas' win at No. 21 South Carolina and previews Saturday's Ole Miss game.
Manny Watkins and Dusty Hannahs
— MW on his shot in the final minute: Just one of those shots. Looked up and saw the shot clock at 1, so he didn't think he was going to get it off. Was trying to draw a foul.
— DH on scoring 9 straight: I was just being aggressive.
— DH: We won't look past Ole Miss. We know what we need to do now.
— MW on the zone defense: It comes and goes every game depending on coach. We don't want to be predictable. We're not resting in our zone. It's active.
— DH on hearing boos against Vanderbilt and home losses: "You don't want to add to that. That's really all I've got to say to that question.
— MW: We want to play well at home.
Mike Anderson
— Now have an opportunity to have a better performance at home against an Ole Miss team playing really well. Rebels have won 4 of 5 and have been down big in a lot of them.
— Rebels have multiple shooters, so Hogs have to guard the perimeter.
— Saez is a double-double waiting to happen.
— Ole Miss plays physical and aggressive and switches its defenses.
— "I think we've been playing a pretty good brand of defense as far as making adjustments as the game goes along."
— Ole Miss is scoring at a high clip, "like 90 points in the last two games."
