LIVE: Mike Anderson reviews South Carolina win, previews Ole Miss game

— Follow along as Mike Anderson reviews Arkansas' win at No. 21 South Carolina and previews Saturday's Ole Miss game.

Manny Watkins and Dusty Hannahs

— MW on his shot in the final minute: Just one of those shots. Looked up and saw the shot clock at 1, so he didn't think he was going to get it off. Was trying to draw a foul.

— DH on scoring 9 straight: I was just being aggressive.

— DH: We won't look past Ole Miss. We know what we need to do now.

— MW on the zone defense: It comes and goes every game depending on coach. We don't want to be predictable. We're not resting in our zone. It's active.

— DH on hearing boos against Vanderbilt and home losses: "You don't want to add to that. That's really all I've got to say to that question.

— MW: We want to play well at home.

Mike Anderson

— Now have an opportunity to have a better performance at home against an Ole Miss team playing really well. Rebels have won 4 of 5 and have been down big in a lot of them.

— Rebels have multiple shooters, so Hogs have to guard the perimeter.

— Saez is a double-double waiting to happen.

— Ole Miss plays physical and aggressive and switches its defenses.

— "I think we've been playing a pretty good brand of defense as far as making adjustments as the game goes along."

— Ole Miss is scoring at a high clip, "like 90 points in the last two games."