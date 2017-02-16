Magnet schools get DeVos' vow of help

WASHINGTON -- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday pledged support for magnet schools in a bid to repair ties with proponents of public education in the wake of a bruising confirmation battle, but she also slammed her critics for rejecting innovation and change.

In one of her first public speeches since taking office last week, DeVos praised magnet schools for showing strong academic results, combating segregation and striving for equity.

"There is ample opportunity to really highlight the tremendous successes of so many magnet schools across the country," DeVos told a crowd of teachers and advocates.

DeVos was criticized during the confirmation process as an enemy of public education for her many years of promoting charter and private schools. But she said Wednesday that the type of school is less important to her than what the school gives to its students.

"I am really agnostic as to the delivery mechanism as long as we are focused on what a child needs and what is best for each individual child," DeVos said.

Todd Mann, executive director of the Magnet Schools of America group, said magnet schools currently receive one-third of the public funding that is available to charter schools.

At the conference Mann urged DeVos to commit to increasing the funding, but DeVos responded with a broad statement of support. "I think that all great schools should be highlighted and should be supported," DeVos said. "That said, I don't think we should focus necessarily on funding school buildings as much as we should be having conversation around funding students."

