On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I know I ought to be happy, but down inside I'm not. I have a good career and a reasonably happy marriage, but I still feel like something is missing in my life, and I don't know what it is. Could it be God, like a friend of mine says?

-- N.McC.

DEAR N.McC.: Yes, it not only could be God, but I strongly suspect it is God. And I'm also convinced He has put these empty feelings within you so you would turn to Him and find Him and invite Him into your life. Jesus said, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find" (Matthew 7:7).

God made us so we could have a personal relationship with Him and be His friends. But we have become separated from God because of our sins, and now there's an empty place in our souls that only God can fill. We try to fill it in all kinds of ways, but no matter how hard we try, that empty place still remains. And it will always be there until we turn to Christ and give our lives to Him.

And this is exactly what I pray you will do. God loves you, and Jesus Christ left Heaven's glory to come down on this earth and die the death of a common criminal for you. He was without sin, but on the cross, all your sins were transferred to Him, and He took upon Himself the judgment you and I deserve. God loves you that much.

By a simple prayer of faith invite Christ to come into your life today. He'll come to live within you by His Spirit, and He'll fill the emptiness of your soul.

Weekend on 02/16/2017