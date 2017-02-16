Home / Latest News /
1 killed, 1 hurt in head-on collision on Arkansas highway, police say
This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.
A Texas man was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on a highway in southwest Arkansas, state police say.
In a preliminary report, the Arkansas State Police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. that day on U.S. 70 in De Queen.
A 2006 Ford Escape driven by 67-year-old William Massey of Seagoville, Texas, crossed the road’s centerline into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet Blazer, according to authorities.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]
Massey died as a result of injuries from the wreck, the report noted. The driver of the Chevrolet, 34-year-old Damian Burton of De Queen, was also injured.
Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.
Massey’s death was the 47th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 1 killed, 1 hurt in head-on collision on Arkansas highway, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.