1 killed, 1 hurt in head-on collision on Arkansas highway, police say

A Texas man was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on a highway in southwest Arkansas, state police say.

In a preliminary report, the Arkansas State Police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. that day on U.S. 70 in De Queen.

A 2006 Ford Escape driven by 67-year-old William Massey of Seagoville, Texas, crossed the road’s centerline into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet Blazer, according to authorities.

Massey died as a result of injuries from the wreck, the report noted. The driver of the Chevrolet, 34-year-old Damian Burton of De Queen, was also injured.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Massey’s death was the 47th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.