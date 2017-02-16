NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com
FEBRUARY
17-18 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited State Convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org
21 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabelas conference center, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Visit arkstriper.com or call Tony Castro at (479) 295-0231.
25 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Cedar Ridge Event Center. Jay Johnston (479) 544-8883 or Jay.Johnston@walmart.com
25 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Operation Department Building. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com
25 Ashdown chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Dee’s Barn & Venue. Robbie Stavely
(870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com MARCH
1 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Forrest City Civic Center. John Jordan (870) 261-3220 or majordan@arkansas.net
4 Calhoun County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Calhoun County Fairgrounds, Hampton. Cody Strickland (870) 312-6094 or stricklandcody@hotmail.com
4 Marion chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Greenway Equipment. Justin Callahan (870) 636-1701 or jcallahan364@gmail.com
9 Cabot chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard armory. Matt Robinson
(501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com
Print Headline: OUTDOOR CALENDAR
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: OUTDOOR CALENDAR
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.