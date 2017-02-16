Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 16, 2017, 6:03 p.m.

PHOTOS: Masked man robs Arkansas bank at gunpoint, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:39 p.m.

police-in-texarkana-are-looking-for-a-gunman-who-robbed-a-bancorp-south-branch-at-2200-n-state-line-ave-on-thursday-feb-16-2017

PHOTO BY TEXARKANA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police in Texarkana are looking for a gunman who robbed a Bancorp South branch at 2200 N. State Line Ave. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

A masked robber is sought after a Texarkana bank was held at gunpoint Thursday morning, according to police.

The assailant walked into the Bancorp South at 2200 N. State Line Ave. around 10 a.m. and demanded money while displaying a handgun, the Texarkana Police Department said in a news release.

The robber was then able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing south from the bank branch, authorities said.

Police described the gunman as a white male standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt and a blue mask at the time.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call Texarkana police at (903) 798-3154 or the Texarkana Crime Stoppers line at (903) 793-7867.

