Police: Former teller, North Little Rock man arrested in theft case after $10,000+ withdrawn from bank

A former teller at a Little Rock bank was arrested Wednesday after he and a customer withdrew more than $10,000 in cash over a two-month period, authorities said.

Michael Allen, 24, of Alexander was arrested around 10 a.m. at his house in the 2500 block of Tamra Lane on a felony charge of theft of property, according to a police report.

Detective Kendall Harper wrote in an arrest affidavit that a U.S. Bank internal investigator told police in November that Allen, a former employee, had possibly conducted unauthorized overrides to allow a customer, 26-year-old David Bell of North Little Rock, to overdraw on his accounts.

After an investigation, Harper concluded that Allen let Bell open two checking accounts at the bank branch at 401 W. Capitol Ave, the document states. Allen then helped him make a series of withdrawals from those accounts, taking out money he didn't have, Harper wrote.

Between Aug. 8 and Oct. 6, a dozen cash withdrawals took place totaling $10,010, Harper said. The most Bell ever had in one of his accounts was $0.52, police said.

On Oct. 6, Allen submitted his letter of resignation and called the next day saying he would not return to work, Harper wrote.

Several days later, Bell tried to withdraw more money from his accounts but was told by the bank staff he was overdrawn. Bell told the staff he was not the one who overdrew the accounts but he is seen on surveillance video accepting the money in seven out of the 12 transactions, Harper wrote.

Bell was booked into Pulaski County jail on Saturday on a charge of theft by receiving, records show.

A court date for Allen is scheduled for Feb. 22.