Police: Woman threw rocks at jail to attract Valentine

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police say a Colorado woman threw rocks at a local jail in an attempt to get the attention of her love interest on Valentine's Day.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported that Pueblo County deputies say they responded to a report of suspicious activity at the county jail just before midnight and found that a window on the second floor had been broken.

Deputies say surveillance video showed someone throwing rocks at the building, and deputies later learned that the person has a relationship with a jail inmate.

An arrest warrant for criminal mischief has been issued for a 38-year-old woman. The investigation is ongoing.