Home /
Police: Woman threw rocks at jail to attract Valentine
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:22 p.m.
PUEBLO, Colo. — Police say a Colorado woman threw rocks at a local jail in an attempt to get the attention of her love interest on Valentine's Day.
The Pueblo Chieftain reported that Pueblo County deputies say they responded to a report of suspicious activity at the county jail just before midnight and found that a window on the second floor had been broken.
Deputies say surveillance video showed someone throwing rocks at the building, and deputies later learned that the person has a relationship with a jail inmate.
An arrest warrant for criminal mischief has been issued for a 38-year-old woman. The investigation is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Woman threw rocks at jail to attract Valentine
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.