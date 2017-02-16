22-year-old Pulaski County inmate found unresponsive in cell, later pronounced dead

A Pulaski County jail inmate accused of stabbing a security guard with a pen was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive in her cell Wednesday, authorities say.

The inmate, Trillus Smith, 22, was alone in her cell at the jail at the time of her death, according to a news release.

No signs of suicide or trauma to her body were found, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that Smith was arrested Feb. 2 after reportedly stabbing one of the security guards at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock while they escorted her to a room.

Smith was also accused of biting an officer and damaging emergency lights on a patrol car after being arrested, according to the newspaper.

She initially faced a charge of second-degree battery and was later additionally charged with second-degree criminal mischief and aggravated assault, records show.

Smith’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine a cause and manner of death.