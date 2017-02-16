Arvest Bank in Springdale robbed, police say
SPRINGDALE -- Arvest Bank at Sunset Avenue and 40th Street was robbed Thursday morning.
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money, said Lt. Shane Pegram of the Springdale Police Department.
The suspect is a white man aged 35 to 45, a police news release said. No weapons were used in the robbery and no one was injured, according to the release.
The doors to the bank were locked after the robbery and one of the parking lot entrances was blocked off by a Springdale Police vehicle.
More information will be released later by Springdale Police.
