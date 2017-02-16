Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 16, 2017, 12:49 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arvest Bank in Springdale robbed, police say

By Hicham Raache

This article was published today at 11:20 a.m.

a-springdale-police-vehicle-is-seen-at-arvest-bank-on-west-sunset-avenue-in-springdale-thursday

PHOTO BY DAVID GOTTSCHALK

A Springdale police vehicle is seen at Arvest Bank on West Sunset Avenue in Springdale Thursday.

Suspect in robbery of Arvest Bank in Springdale.

A sign at Arvest Bank on West Sunset Avenue in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE -- Arvest Bank at Sunset Avenue and 40th Street was robbed Thursday morning.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money, said Lt. Shane Pegram of the Springdale Police Department.

The suspect is a white man aged 35 to 45, a police news release said. No weapons were used in the robbery and no one was injured, according to the release.

The doors to the bank were locked after the robbery and one of the parking lot entrances was blocked off by a Springdale Police vehicle.

More information will be released later by Springdale Police.

NW News on 02/17/2017

Print Headline: Springdale bank robbed

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arvest Bank in Springdale robbed, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online