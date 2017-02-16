Home / Latest News /
State Senate approves infant protections for failed abortion attempts
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:00 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has approved legislation that would require doctors to provide medical care to infants who are born in a failed abortion attempt.
The Senate on Thursday approved the "born-alive infant protection" measure requiring doctors to provide immediate medical care to infants who survive a failed abortion attempt. The measure now heads to the House after passing the Senate on a 34-0 vote.
There are 35 states with similar laws on the books, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research center that supports abortion rights. Congress approved a similar federal law on infants born in failed abortion attempts in 2002, and measures are being considered in four other states.
