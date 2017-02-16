Home /
Commentary
JOHN BRUMMETT: The Russian affair
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Comments (14)
Let's begin today with seven questions and answers to dive into an unfolding and complex story.
1.Is there anything wrong with an incoming American president's national security adviser chatting with a Russian ambassador during the transition about the likelihood of relations getting better in a couple of weeks?
Not much. Decorum might say wait. But who's kidding whom? We already knew the Trump administration was in love with Russian testosterone.
2.Would it be wrong if the American president's national security adviser said or insinuated to the Russian ambassador that the incoming administration might rescind the sanctions the outgoing president had just that day imposed because of Russian computer hacking and other interference in our presidential election?
Probably. The incoming president and his people should respect the one-president-at-a-time courtesy. But it's not a criminal act by any means.
3.Might such a scenario amount more substantively to bad judgment and naïve policy--seeking to form a friendlier relationship with Russia to fight ISIS when Russia is not trustworthy and our flirtation represents a serious betrayal of our real allies of longstanding?
Yes.
4.Is it possible that President Donald Trump was a trusting delegator who did not bother knowing to whom that now-former national security adviser, retired Army general Michael Flynn, was speaking and about what?
Sure. A national security adviser can't advise without gathering information. Trump had tweets to write and cable television to watch.
5.Should Trump have made sure his vice president, Mike Pence, was aware that the Justice Department was telling him Flynn wasn't telling the truth when he denied having a conversation about sanctions with the Russian ambassador, at least before Pence went on television news shows to repeat Flynn's story?
Oh, probably, although Pence had already been on a talk show saying Trump won in a landslide. He was no pristine stickler.
6.Should all of that and more be independently investigated in Congress and through a Justice Department special counsel, with the inquiry to include business relationships and conversations between Trump and his associates and Russians during the campaign and after, including some that may have been with undercover Russian intelligence officials?
Absolutely. We need and deserve to know from independent sources everything from the first Russian hack to Flynn's resignation Monday night.
7.Is this at least as big as Hillary Clinton sending emails on a private server that the FBI read and cleared her on--twice?
Bigger.
Obama administration officials got suspicious when Vladimir Putin reacted calmly to the new sanctions arising from the hacking. Officials checked into the ambassador's intercepted calls and learned of his chat about sanctions with Flynn that very day.
Then Flynn lied about whether sanctions came up and Trump disregarded Justice Department warnings that Flynn wasn't telling the truth and thus seemed susceptible to a favored Russian tactic--blackmail.
I can see the possibility of a less-than-criminal scenario, but one we can't be sure about absent a credible investigation.
It goes back to an adage that our foreign relations should be about interests, not friends.
It is apparent that Trump and Flynn made a policy decision that it was in our national interest to try to make nice with the Russians to seek their partnership against ISIS.
It is entirely possible that Flynn is self-absorbed and out of control. He got fired by the Obama administration as head of defense intelligence because he was insubordinate and given to making up so many things that the Obama people began referring to "Flynn facts."
He was known to have allied with Trump as a vehicle for venting his bitterness toward Obama. And he had a transcendent personal relationship with Russians. He'd granted an interview a couple of years before to Russian television saying the countries needed to stop behaving as competing playground bullies and realize they were in a rocky marriage that needed work.
It's likely that Trumpians harbor such disdain for the Obama administration that they instinctively distrusted and blindly dismissed warnings of Flynn's misleading them that came from an attorney general who was a short-term place-holder left over from the Obama administration and serving only until Jeff Sessions' confirmation.
And speaking of Sessions: Who thinks such a Trump-adoring partisan would be objective in leading a Justice Department inquiry into the full range of Russian issues? Only a blinder partisan, surely. That's why we need a special or independent counsel.
The staunchest defenses in the Flynn affair have come from Republicans in the U.S. Congress and members of the Russian parliament.
The existence of that chorus is precisely what commands investigation.
------------v------------
John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was inducted into the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame in 2014. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.
Editorial on 02/16/2017
Print Headline: The Russian affair
Comments on: JOHN BRUMMETT: The Russian affair
TimberTopper says... February 16, 2017 at 4 a.m.
Good one, John! Maybe I'm wrong but I thought it was against the law for a private citizen to do what Flynn was supposed to have done. The reason being that at that time he was a private citizen, as Trump was not POTUS. Seems the POTUS is much more upset with the media and the leaker, than getting caught up in all this BS. The BP meds will be needed strongly by the haters over this, They still think Russia is our new bud.
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... February 16, 2017 at 4:43 a.m.
I agree with Brummett on this issue. This consistent love affair between the Trump administration and Russian interests continues to baffle me. The questions raised are legitimate questions that should help us right a ship already listing thanks to a reckless former adviser. Flynn was a bad choice from the start. He and Junior seem to relish stretching the facts and playing by their own rules.
...
Make no mistake. Russia is not an ally on any front. Putin and his folks in government want to push the limits themselves to advance an aggressive foreign agenda. Doing so has helped ruin countries and governments. Playing games with our country should outrage Americans, but it doesn't seem to faze Republicans. After all, the Russian flag IS red, white, and blue so maybe they're a bit confused when saluting the colors.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BoudinMan says... February 16, 2017 at 5:57 a.m.
I called Cotton's office, and French Hill's office yesterday asking that they push for an independent investigation of all these Putin/Trump shenanigans.
( permalink | suggest removal )
davidscherreysbcglobalnet says... February 16, 2017 at 6:44 a.m.
Obama holdovers connived and colluded, anonymously of course, to leak highly-sensitive intelligence information to destroy Flynn before he could destroy them. Their target is the president of the United States.
Should we will wait and see till the whole truth comes out before we crucified Trump. Democrats said why wait drive the nails in now.
What has happen to the Democrat party?
Republican Party control the House, Senate, the White House, most governorships and state houses, and will decide a Supreme Court pick.
Republicans are now in control of a record 67 (68 percent) of the 98 partisan state legislative chambers in the nation, more than twice the number (31) in which Democrats have a majority.
The GOP control of both legislative chambers in 32 states, an all-time high, while Democrats will have total control of just 13 state legislatures.
In 24 of the 32 states with Republican-controlled legislatures, voters have also elected Republican governors. In contrast, Democrats have control in just six states.
Republicans tied a 94-year-old record of control of governor's mansions they now hold 34 of them.
Why has the Democrat party loss so much? The Democratic Party has become everything that it once loathed: elitist, globalist, interventionist, self-serving, warmongering and overflowing with pomposity. To come back it must be the voice of the dispossessed, now the majority of Americans.
( permalink | suggest removal )
mozarky2 says... February 16, 2017 at 7:05 a.m.
Does this column prove once and for all that Deranged Loser Columnist is nothing but a lowly member of the DNC's steno pool?
Yes.
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... February 16, 2017 at 7:25 a.m.
David, I can't make heads or tails of your rambling rant. Can you attempt to stay on point on the issue? Regarding Brummett's column, the point is had there not been leaks, then Trump would have covered the entire thing up for an appointee that was flawed from the start. I guess folks like David and mozarky are okay being in cahoots with Russia. No outrage from them on that. Just trying to drudge up Obama in defense. Trust me, those in the intel community that may have leaked these documents were there when Bush was in office. Anyone who thinks otherwise doesn't know the intel community. It is one of loyalty and tenure.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Jfish says... February 16, 2017 at 7:31 a.m.
For the past 20 or so years, our foreign policy and ability to keep secrets has been sliding and it looks like this new administration might not be any better. John, you have no idea if this is bigger because all the facts are not in yet, so that is just pure speculation on your part. Yesterday on some of the cable networks some of the talking heads were saying that it is bigger than Watergate. These are the partisan hacks who want to see the new administration and America fail.
( permalink | suggest removal )
mozarky2 says... February 16, 2017 at 7:39 a.m.
This, from the Deranged Loser Columnist who completely ignored the Clinton Crime Family Pay to Play Emporium and Cash Washateria...
( permalink | suggest removal )
davidscherreysbcglobalnet says... February 16, 2017 at 7:46 a.m.
“The FBI reviewed intercepts of communications between the Russian ambassador to the United States and retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn — national security adviser to then-President-elect Trump — but has not found any evidence of wrongdoing or illicit ties to the Russian government, U.S. officials said.”
Another current U.S Intelligence official agreed with the FBI and told NPR. “There is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the transcripts of of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Flynn was working to reform the intelligence-industrial complex, something that threatened the bureaucratic prerogatives of his Obama rivals.
To the media and democrats Flynn is only the appetizer. Trump is the entree. The swamp is a huge complex, it will be hard to drain.
( permalink | suggest removal )
DoubleBlind says... February 16, 2017 at 8:08 a.m.
Anyone who takes the time to read some of the in depth articles available from very credible news sources will see how long and deeply Trump and his cronies have been under scrutiny by the FBI for their involvement with Russia. If only half of what they've uncovered SO FAR is true - and they're far from finished - it's enough to put the most steadfast Trumplicans off their lunch. If it were happening to anyone else, Trump would say it's 'HUGE.' Remember when Trump said he hoped the Russians would steal Hillary's emails and leak them? There's massive evidence now suggesting his team was colluding with Russia to do exactly that. Trump must be soiling his silk boxers. Live by the leak, die by the leak.
( permalink | suggest removal )
