THE WEEKEND TEN

1 BOTS

Watch as team-built robots duke it out to be the ultimate fighting champion at Beer, Brats & Bots on Saturday at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 201 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. Setup starts at 10 a.m. followed by a beer (or root beer) and bratwurst lunch at noon and the battle at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for ages 6 and under. Call (501) 907-6570 or visit arhub.org.

2 BOAT

The iceberg gives everybody that sinking feeling in Titanic: The Musical (music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, book by Peter Stone), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday through March 12 at the Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $20, $16 for students and senior citizens. Call (501) 374-3761 or visit weekendtheater.tix.com.

3 BLADES

Sharpen up for The Art of Steel Custom Knife Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Statehouse Convention Center's Wally Allen Ballroom. Admission is $10 Saturday (good for both days) and $5 Sunday. Children 14 and under are free. Call (800) 378-6704 or visit theartofsteelar.com.

4 BAND

The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America's Midwest Winds -- Staff Sgt. Rachel Maclary, flute; Airman 1st Class Ryan Jones, oboe; Staff Sgt. Joseph Philpott, clarinet; Staff Sgt. Sara Garing, bassoon; and Master Sgt. Peter Dahlstrom, French horn -- will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. Admission to the concert, part of the Arts@Christ Church series, is free. Call (501) 375-2342. The ensemble will also perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in Harwood Recital Hall at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

5 BYE, BULLY

The Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre's pirate-theme comedy, The Laughable Legend of Fancybeard the Bully Pirate, ends its run with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets are $12.50. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkarts.com.

6 BYE, BONNIE, ETC.

• Two other Little Rock theatrical productions are closing the curtains this weekend. At The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., the musical Bonnie & Clyde (pictured below) has final performances at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20-$25. Call (501) 374-2615 or visit eventbrite.com.

• The wacky The Nerd wraps up Saturday at Murry's Dinner Playhouse with remaining dinners at 6 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday. Tickets are $35-$37, $23 for children 15 and under, $25 and $15 for show only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

7 BACK IN TIME

Visitors can get a more in-depth taste of early Arkansas life at Frontier Days at the Hill of Five Trails, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Historic Washington State Park near Hope. Staff will demonstrate pioneer life and skills. Admission is $9, $5 for children 6-12. Call (870) 983-2684 or visit historicwashingtonstatepark.com.

8 BIG BLIND BLUESY

Pat Donohue, for 20 years the guitarist and songwriter for public radio's A Prairie Home Companion, will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at The Joint, 301 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District, part of the Argenta Arts Acoustic Music Series. Tickets are $25. Call (501) 425-1528 or visit argentaartsacousticmusic.com or centralarkansastickets.com.

9 BLIND

Dedicated, dogged teacher Anne Sullivan (April Bartholmey) finally gets through to blind-deaf child Helen Keller (Berkeley Courtney-Moore and Hannah Dickinson dividing the role) in The Miracle Worker by William Gibson, which the Royal Players are staging, 7 p.m. today-Saturday and Feb. 23-25 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 26 at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens 60 and older and military, $5 for students age 3-college with ID. Call (501) 315-5483 or visit theroyalplayers.com.

10 BARD

Harding University theater students will be ill met by moonlight in William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, 7 p.m. today-Saturday and Feb. 23-25 in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center at Harding, 409 Dr. Jimmy Carr Drive, Searcy. Tickets are $10. Call (501) 279-4255 or visit hardingtickets.com.

