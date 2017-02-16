Home / Entertainment /
THE WEEKEND TEN
This article was published today at 2:05 a.m.
PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON
1 BOTS
Watch as team-built robots duke it out to be the ultimate fighting champion at Beer, Brats & Bots on Saturday at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 201 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. Setup starts at 10 a.m. followed by a beer (or root beer) and bratwurst lunch at noon and the battle at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for ages 6 and under. Call (501) 907-6570 or visit arhub.org.
2 BOAT
The iceberg gives everybody that sinking feeling in Titanic: The Musical (music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, book by Peter Stone), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday through March 12 at the Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $20, $16 for students and senior citizens. Call (501) 374-3761 or visit weekendtheater.tix.com.
3 BLADES
Sharpen up for The Art of Steel Custom Knife Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Statehouse Convention Center's Wally Allen Ballroom. Admission is $10 Saturday (good for both days) and $5 Sunday. Children 14 and under are free. Call (800) 378-6704 or visit theartofsteelar.com.
4 BAND
The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America's Midwest Winds -- Staff Sgt. Rachel Maclary, flute; Airman 1st Class Ryan Jones, oboe; Staff Sgt. Joseph Philpott, clarinet; Staff Sgt. Sara Garing, bassoon; and Master Sgt. Peter Dahlstrom, French horn -- will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. Admission to the concert, part of the Arts@Christ Church series, is free. Call (501) 375-2342. The ensemble will also perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in Harwood Recital Hall at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
5 BYE, BULLY
The Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre's pirate-theme comedy, The Laughable Legend of Fancybeard the Bully Pirate, ends its run with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets are $12.50. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkarts.com.
6 BYE, BONNIE, ETC.
• Two other Little Rock theatrical productions are closing the curtains this weekend. At The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., the musical Bonnie & Clyde (pictured below) has final performances at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20-$25. Call (501) 374-2615 or visit eventbrite.com.
• The wacky The Nerd wraps up Saturday at Murry's Dinner Playhouse with remaining dinners at 6 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday. Tickets are $35-$37, $23 for children 15 and under, $25 and $15 for show only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.
7 BACK IN TIME
Visitors can get a more in-depth taste of early Arkansas life at Frontier Days at the Hill of Five Trails, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Historic Washington State Park near Hope. Staff will demonstrate pioneer life and skills. Admission is $9, $5 for children 6-12. Call (870) 983-2684 or visit historicwashingtonstatepark.com.
8 BIG BLIND BLUESY
Pat Donohue, for 20 years the guitarist and songwriter for public radio's A Prairie Home Companion, will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at The Joint, 301 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District, part of the Argenta Arts Acoustic Music Series. Tickets are $25. Call (501) 425-1528 or visit argentaartsacousticmusic.com or centralarkansastickets.com.
9 BLIND
Dedicated, dogged teacher Anne Sullivan (April Bartholmey) finally gets through to blind-deaf child Helen Keller (Berkeley Courtney-Moore and Hannah Dickinson dividing the role) in The Miracle Worker by William Gibson, which the Royal Players are staging, 7 p.m. today-Saturday and Feb. 23-25 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 26 at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens 60 and older and military, $5 for students age 3-college with ID. Call (501) 315-5483 or visit theroyalplayers.com.
10 BARD
Harding University theater students will be ill met by moonlight in William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, 7 p.m. today-Saturday and Feb. 23-25 in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center at Harding, 409 Dr. Jimmy Carr Drive, Searcy. Tickets are $10. Call (501) 279-4255 or visit hardingtickets.com.
Weekend on 02/16/2017
Print Headline: THE WEEKEND TEN
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: THE WEEKEND TEN
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.