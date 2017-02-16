TODAY’S DIVISION I STATE GAMES

UCA men at Nicholls State
WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central WHERE David R. Stopher Gymnasium, Thibodaux, La. RECORDS Central Arkansas 8-18, 7-6 Southland; Nicholls State 11-14, 4-8 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 20.2 3.6 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 13.9 6.9 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 14.1 7.2 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 3.4 3.1 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.7 3.3 COACH Russ Pennell (17-64 in third season at UCA, 128-133 in eighth season overall)
NICHOLLS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jonathan Bell, 6-2, Sr. 13.2 5.3 G Jahvaughn Powell, 6-0, Jr. 10.4 3.0 G Stevie Repichowski, 6-5, Jr. 10.4 3.0 F Ja’Dante’ Frye, 6-4, Sr. 14.7 6.2 C Liam Thomas, 6-10, Sr. 6.6 5.7 COACH Richie Riley (11-14 in first season at Nicholls State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA NSU 74.5 Points for 74.0 83.1 Points against 79.8 -2.0 Rebound margin -7.8 -3.3 Turnover margin +1.3 44.7 FG pct. 42.2 38.3 3-PT. pct. 33.9 73.5 FT pct. 72.5 CHALK TALK UCA’s four-game winning streak is its longest since February 2013, the last season under former coach Corliss Williamson. The Bears haven’t won five in a row since November 2011. … UCA and Nicholls State are playing for the second time in six days. The Bears beat the Colonels 106-83 on Saturday in Conway, when they made 17 of 28 three-pointers. The Colonels made 18 of 48 three-pointers in the game.
— Troy Schulte
Arkansas women vs. Kentucky
WHEN 7 p.m., Walton Arena, Fayetteville RECORDS Arkansas 13-12, 2-10 SEC; Kentucky 17-8, 8-4 SERIES Kentucky leads 20-13 RADIO KABZ-FM 103.7 in Little Rock; KQSM-FM 92.1 in Fayetteville; KFPW-FM 94.5 in Fort Smith
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG F Jessica Jackson, 6-3, Sr. 14.5 6.1 G Malica Monk, 5-5, So. 9.1 2.7 G Jailyn Mason, 5-9, Fr. 8.1 4.1 F Keiryn Swenson, 6-1, So. 8.0 4.1 F Bailey Zimmerman, 6-0, So. 4.6 4.0 COACH Jimmy Dykes (43-44 in third season at Arkansas and overall)
KENTUCKY POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Makayla Epps 5-10, Sr. 17.2 4.5 G Maci Morris 6-0, So. 11.7 2.8 G Taylor Murray, 5-6, So. 12.3 5.2 F Evelyn Akhator, 6-3, Sr. 14.8 10.4 C Alyssa Rice, 6-3, Jr. 4.1 4.4 COACH Matthew Mitchell (236-97 in 10th year at Kentucky, 268-126 overall in 12 years)
TEAM COMPARISON
ARK KEN 65.1 Points for 70.2 59.1 Points against 60.8 +2.9 Reb. margin +2.3 +1.3 Turnover margin +2.4 40.2 FG pct. 43.2 32.8 3-pt FG pct. 31.2 67.0 FT pct. 73. CHALK TALK Kentucky defeated Arkansas 77-63 in Lexington last season and has won the past six meetings. … Arkansas is coming off a 67-56 loss at Missouri on Sunday, their sixth consecutive loss. … Senior Jessica Jackson leads the Razorbacks in scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. … Kentucky has won two consecutive games.
— Mike Capshaw
Print Headline: TODAY’S DIVISION I STATE GAMES
