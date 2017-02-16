Trump names law school dean as new choice to become labor secretary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday said law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his new labor secretary nominee, one day after his original pick abruptly withdrew from consideration.

Trump said Acosta, who did not appear with the president, "has had a tremendous career." He noted that, unlike Puzder, Acosta has been confirmed by the Senate three times and "did very, very well."

If confirmed anew by the Senate, Acosta would become the first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet. He is now dean of the Florida International University law school.

Fast-food CEO Andrew Puzder pulled out Wednesday after it became clear he lacked the votes to win Senate confirmation.

Trump said he had just spoken with Acosta before coming to the East Room for the hastily arranged news conference, where he made the announcement.

"I wish him the best," Trump said. At a White House event earlier, he had described Acosta — without identifying him — as a "star" and a "great person."