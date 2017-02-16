Sugar Bears coast

Brianna Mullins scored 17 points and made 3 three-pointers to lead the Central Arkansas women to a 75-48 rout of Sam Houston State on Wednesday night at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Sugar Bears (20-4, 12-2 Southland Conference), who have won 11 consecutive games, have won at least 20 games for the second year in a row. UCA was 28-4 last season en route to its first NCAA Tournament appearance as a Division I program.

Mullins, who also had 6 rebounds and 4 assists, was one of four UCA players to score at least 10 points. Maggie Proffitt had 14 points. Taylor Baudoin finished with 13 points and 8 rebounds, while Raquel Logan added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

UCA used a 15-0 run in the first quarter to take a 22-8 lead and led 24-12 at the end of the quarter. Logan's three-point play made it 39-18 with 5:30 left in the first half. UCA went into halftime with a 43-22 advantage.

Consecutive layups by Mullins pushed UCA's lead to 57-25 with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter. UCA's largest lead was 73-38 with 4:56 left to play.

The Sugar Bears shot 50.8 percent (31 of 61) from the floor. They held the Bearkats to 32.1 percent shooting (17 of 53).

Angela Delaney led Sam Houston State (2-21, 2-11) with 11 points.

