VIDEOS: Trump raps 'criminal' leaks, 'dishonest' media, 'bad' judges

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday angrily denounced the "criminal" leaks that took down his top national security adviser after less than a month and revived questions about his own ties to Russia. But he offered only a lawyerly denial that his campaign aides had been in touch with Russian officials before last fall's election.

"Nobody that I know" he said in the first full-length news conference of his presidency.

During the 77-minute event, Trump slammed a "bad court" of appeals judges for blocking his refugee and immigration executive order and denied that his White House was paralyzed by chaos and infighting among top advisers.

"This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine," he boasted.

Trump said there has never been a president "who in this short period of time has done what we've done." He blamed any problems on the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama — "I inherited a mess at home and abroad" — and the news media.

Standing in the chandeliered East Room, Trump lambasted the "out of control" media. He repeatedly interrupted journalists' questions and singled out stories he disagreed with.

On Monday, Trump asked for the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn after revelations that the Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia. The next day, The New York Times reported that multiple Trump advisers were in touch with Russian intelligence advisers during the election campaign.

Trump panned the report as "fake news" and said he had "nothing to do with Russia."

"To the best of my knowledge no person that I deal with does," he added.

