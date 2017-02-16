Home /
Woman accused of performing sex act in courthouse arrested
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:36 a.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities say they've arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of performing a sex act inside a Florida courthouse and then posting a video online.
Jacksonville sheriff's office records show Brittney Lahcell Jones was arrested Wednesday.
The Florida Times-Union reported that Jones and 35-year-old Jeremiah Isiah Robinson had been wanted on a charge of a lascivious act. The newspaper reported a video surfaced online in January showing a woman performing oral sex on a man in front of what appeared to be a courtroom.
The newspaper reported Jones was being arraigned on a drug charge at the time in the Duval County Courthouse. A message on her Twitter account said, "Found a way to get my charges dropped."
Police say Robinson surrendered. Records don't show whether either has an attorney.
YoungHog says... February 16, 2017 at 12:13 p.m.
DUMB
