Thursday, February 16, 2017, 10:55 a.m.

Woman accused of stabbing 16-month-old daughter in back

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police say a New Hampshire woman has been accused of stabbing her 16-month-old daughter in the back.

Police arrested 29-year-old Evansgina Audy of Manchester on a second-degree assault charge Wednesday night.

Officials say the woman's husband awoke to a bleeding toddler and a despondent wife and called police.

The child was taken to a hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Audy was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

