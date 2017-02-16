Home /
Woman accused of stabbing 16-month-old daughter in back
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police say a New Hampshire woman has been accused of stabbing her 16-month-old daughter in the back.
Police arrested 29-year-old Evansgina Audy of Manchester on a second-degree assault charge Wednesday night.
Officials say the woman's husband awoke to a bleeding toddler and a despondent wife and called police.
The child was taken to a hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
Audy was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
