11-foot python slithers into college student's car

DAVIE, Fla. — A South Florida college student says he was startled when he saw a large snake crawl under his roommate's car.

Nova Southeastern University students Ross Price and his roommate James Hand called an exterminator Feb. 1 but were told it was too late to send someone. So they called the Davie Police Department.

The SunSentinel reported that officer Tony Bernardo — the go-to guy for dealing with wildlife — and two other officers responded. The snake put up a fight and moved deep into the Toyota Camry's engine compartment. Eventually, they pulled out an 11-foot reticulated python.

Police spokesman Mark Leone said it was likely a pet because it was in a residential area. The snake was turned over to a company licensed by the state to care for exotic animals.