Home / Latest News /
11-foot python slithers into college student's car
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
DAVIE, Fla. — A South Florida college student says he was startled when he saw a large snake crawl under his roommate's car.
Nova Southeastern University students Ross Price and his roommate James Hand called an exterminator Feb. 1 but were told it was too late to send someone. So they called the Davie Police Department.
The SunSentinel reported that officer Tony Bernardo — the go-to guy for dealing with wildlife — and two other officers responded. The snake put up a fight and moved deep into the Toyota Camry's engine compartment. Eventually, they pulled out an 11-foot reticulated python.
Police spokesman Mark Leone said it was likely a pet because it was in a residential area. The snake was turned over to a company licensed by the state to care for exotic animals.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 11-foot python slithers into college student's car
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.