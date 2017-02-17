Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 17, 2017, 2:25 p.m.

Arkansas governor: Immigration roundup would be strain on National Guard

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:22 p.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettebenjamin-krain-11017-gov-asa-hutchinson-addresses-lawmakers-tuesday-in-the-house-chamber-during-a-joint-session-of-the-house-and-senate-the-gov-implored-lawmakers-to-help-him-accomplish-his-goals-for-the-economy-taxes-and-higher-education-during-their-legislative-session-which-started-monday

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BENJAMIN KRAIN --1/10/17-- Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses lawmakers Tuesday in the House Chamber during a joint session of the House and Senate. The Gov. implored lawmakers to help him accomplish his goals for the economy, taxes and higher education during their legislative session which started Monday.

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's concerned about a draft proposal to use National Guard troops from Arkansas to round up unauthorized immigrants.

The Republican governor said Friday that he hasn't had any contact from President Donald Trump's administration about a draft Department of Homeland Security memo obtained by The Associated Press calling for mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops from Arkansas and 10 other states. A DHS official has described the document as a very early draft that was not seriously considered and never brought to the secretary for approval.

[DOCUMENT: Read the National Guard draft memo]

Hutchinson said DHS used National Guard partnerships for specific responsibilities along the border when he was an official there but said he believed this would be too much of a strain on the state's guard.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

