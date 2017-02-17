Home / Latest News /
Arkansas health department warns of widespread flu activity after 19 die
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:44 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting an uptick in deaths due to influenza compared with last year.
The health department said 19 people have died this season from the flu, and all of them were adults. That's compared with the 11 people who died during the 2015-16 flu season.
The department said it's not too late for people to get vaccinated. Federal health officials said this week that this year's flu vaccine appears to be fairly effective against the most common strains this season.
Among infectious diseases, flu is considered one of the U.S.'s leading killers. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates suggest that in an average year, about 35,000 Americans die from flu-related causes.
hogfan2012 says... February 17, 2017 at 2:07 p.m.
I support getting the flu shot every year, but I call BS on it preventing this flu that is going around right now. Everyone I know that has gotten this strain of flu had the flu shot. I believe the shot prevents other strains and there is no telling what the numbers would be if people did not get the shot, but the one that is running rampant at this time, the shot had no effect on.
