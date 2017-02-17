Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 17, 2017, 4:33 p.m.

Arkansas man, 62, accused of shooting at family member on Valentine's Day

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 4:01 p.m.

PHOTO BY BOONE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Billy Ray Evans

An Arkansas man accused of shooting at a family member on Valentine's Day has been arrested, officials say.

Billy Ray Evans, 62, of Harrison was arrested on Tuesday after he shot at a family member as that person drove down a Harrison road, according to a news release from the Boone County sheriff’s office.

Authorities said in the release that the shooting was part of an “ongoing dispute.”

The family member was not injured, but officers found bullet holes in the vehicle, according to the release.

Evans admitted to shooting at the victim, the release said. He was charged with committing a terroristic act, and his bail was set at $100,000.

