Arkansas man dies after car hits multiple trees, police say

An Arkansas man died after his car struck several trees in Washington County Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Jacob R. Price, 28, of Springdale was driving a 2002 Acura RSX north in the 2600 block of 48th Street in Springdale around 7:15 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. Price lost control and the car and it then struck multiple trees, officials said.

Price suffered fatal injuries. No one else was reported hurt in the wreck.

Police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Price's death is the 48th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.