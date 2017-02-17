Arkansas State Highway Commission OKs $3.1M bid to better mark off-ramps

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a $3.1 million bid for highway and interstate improvements aimed at reducing wrong-way crashes.

The commission awarded the contract to Ewing Signal Construction of Nixa, Missouri. The project calls for improvements on interstate off-ramps, including sign replacements, lowered signs and other projects that officials hope will cut down on the number of crashes caused by people driving the wrong way on the ramps.

The project includes improvements to 351 off-ramps in the state on interstates and busy highways like U.S. 67 and U.S. 70.

Construction is expected to begin in the next two to four weeks with completion expected later this year.