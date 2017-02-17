Home / Latest News /
Arkansas State Police investigating officer-involved shooting
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published February 17, 2017 at 11:12 p.m.
Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shannon Hills, officials said Friday. Troopers were responding late Friday, said Liz Chapman, state police spokesman.
She did not have further information Friday night, but said the agency will help the Shannon Hills Police Department and the Saline County sheriff's office investigate.
Neither the officer nor the suspect have life-threatening injuries, Chapman said.
