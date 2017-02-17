Arkansas mother accused of cutting son with machete during argument

An Arkansas mother was arrested Thursday after she sliced her son on his face with a machete during an argument, authorities said.

Pulaski County sheriff's office deputies arrived at the Sherwood home of 57-year-old Wanda Jean Butler on Frenchman Mountain Road around 6:20 p.m. after getting a call about a fight, according to a police report.

Butler's son was in the driveway and bleeding from his right hand and upper lip, the deputy wrote. The victim told investigators he and Butler had gotten into a heated argument, and she cut him with a machete, the report said.

The report did not list the victim's age.

Butler was arrested on a charge of second-degree domestic battery and booked into the Pulaski County jail later that evening.

She is being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for March 28.