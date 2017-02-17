Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 17, 2017, noon

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Ex-wife: Dad didn't mean to kill toddler in hot car

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:15 a.m.

ATLANTA — The ex-wife of a 36-year-old Georgia man convicted of murder for leaving their toddler son to die inside a hot SUV says she still believes "it was an accident."

Justin Ross Harris was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty in November. His son, 22-month-old Cooper Harris, died after being left for hours in the SUV outside his father's workplace.

Harris' ex-wife, Leanna Taylor, told ABC's "20/20" in an interview airing Friday that she "never" believed he meant to kill their son.

Taylor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV her son is "seen as a child that wasn't loved and wasn't wanted, and that just wasn't true."

Taylor moved from metro Atlanta to Alabama after Cooper's death. She testified in Harris' defense at his trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Ex-wife: Dad didn't mean to kill toddler in hot car

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

richlin04211114 says... February 17, 2017 at 11:53 a.m.

Even if he did not mean to kill the child, he expressed a total lack of concern for his own child, by leaving him in the car. This man deserves to spend the rest of his live in prison.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online