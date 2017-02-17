State college roundups

GAC WOMEN

HARDING 84, HENDERSON STATE 58

The Harding women’s basketball team clinched the No. 1 seed in the Great American Conference Tournament with a victory over Henderson State on Thursday in Searcy.

The Bisons clinched a tie for the conference championship. The GAC Tournament begins March 2 in Bartlesville, Okla.

Harding (21-3, 18-1 GAC) never trailed Thursday. Four players scored at least 10 points for the Bisons, including Caroline Hogue, who had 16 points. Falan Miller scored 14 points. Sydney Layrock had 13 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, while A’ndrea Haney added 11 points and 9 assists.

The Bisons, who led 46-29 at halftime, shot 51.6 percent (32 of 62) from the floor and made eight three-pointers. Miller made four three-pointers.

Blu Jones led Henderson State (8-17, 8-11) with 13 points. Torrie Thompson had 11 points.

ARKANSAS TECH 86,

ARK.-MONTICELLO 41

Anissa Pounds finished with 22 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals to lead Arkansas Tech (19-4, 15-4) past Arkansas-Monticello (11-12, 8-11) in Russellville.

Calli White made four three-pointers and finished with 12 points. Taylor Ely and Brianna Williams each had 10 points.

The Golden Suns shot 58.6 percent (17 of 29) in the first half en route to a 40-19 halftime lead. They outscored the Cotton Blossoms 23-7 in the second quarter. Lacy Alford paced UAM with 10 points. The Cotton Blossoms committed 25 turnovers and were outrebounded 34-26.

OUACHITA BAPTIST 66, S. ARKANSAS 54

Kori Bullard had 11 points and Ouachita Baptist (11-14, 8-11) defeated Southern Arkansas (5-18, 3-16) in Arkadelphia.

SAU committed 23 turnovers, which led to OBU scoring 30 points off the Muleriders’ miscues.

Jasmyn Eckerman scored 14 points to lead SAU.

Both teams struggled from the floor, with OBU shooting 35.9 percent (23 of 64) to SAU’s 35.1 shooting percentage (20 of 57). But OBU was 14 of 17 from the free-throw line while SAU was 8 of 15.

GAC MEN

ARKANSAS TECH 92,

ARK.-MONTICELLO 86

Justin Graham finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead Arkansas Tech (19-4, 15-4 Great American Conference) over Arkansas-Monticello (19-4, 15-4) in Russellville.

The Wonder Boys are tied with the Boll Weevils atop the Great American Conference standings with three games left to play. They swept the regular-season series with UAM, defeating the Boll Weevils 91-90 on Jan. 21 in Monticello.

Freddy Lee scored 16 points and recorded 11 assists for the Wonder Boys. Grant Prusator had 15 points while Bennie Lufile added 12.

Arkansas Tech used a 19-1 run to take a 42-29 lead with 2:39 left in the first half and went into halftime with a 47-33 advantage. UAM pulled within 88-83 with 18 seconds left on Karim Mawuenyega’s three-pointer, but Arkansas Tech made four free throws down the stretch to earn the victory.

UAM was led by Cobe Goosby’s 27 points. Mawuenyega had 17 points.

HARDING 87,

HENDERSON STATE 82

Harding (14-9, 11-8) made 14 three-pointers in its victory over Henderson State (14-11, 9-10) in Searcy.

Stefan Andelkovic scored 25 points for the Bisons and made four three-pointers. Tim Wagner had 19 points, including 3 three-pointers. Will Francis added 16 points, which included four three-pointers.

Harding shot 55.6 percent (30 of 54) from the floor and outrebounded Henderson State 36-34.

The Reddies were led by Kevin Kozan, who had 25 points. Chris Hawkins had 22 points, while Kaylon Tappin added 12 more.

OUACHITA BAPTIST 88, S. ARKANSAS 82, OT

Lakee Westbrook scored 30 points and Ouachita Baptist (12-11, 10-9) defeated Southern Arkansas (11-14, 9-10) in overtime in Arkadelphia.

Justin McCleary had 27 points, while Carven Holcolmbe added 12 more for the Tigers.

CJ Elkins led the Muleriders with 18 points. Keeton Tennison had 17 points and De’Sean Dockery chipped in with 16.

Tennison hit a three-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 74-74.

SAU led 76-74 early in overtime, but Westbrook’s three-pointer gave OBU a 77-76 advantage with 4:04 remaining. The Tigers led for the remainder of the game and made 11 of 12 free throws in the final four minutes.

