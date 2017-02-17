Hogs offer mammoth junior college D-lineman, visit possible

Arkansas has offered mammoth junior college offensive lineman Tayland Humphrey.

Humphrey, 6-5, 350 of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas also has offers from LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Central Florida and others.

Defensive end/linebacker Gabe Richardson, who will report to Fayetteville in the summer and will be eligible to play in the fall, was teammates with Humphrey this past season. He said he plans to bring Humphrey to Arkansas for a visit.

Former Razorback graduate assistant Alfred Davis was recently hired as the defensive line coach at Hutchinson.

