Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 17, 2017, 2:20 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

Hogs offer mammoth junior college D-lineman, visit possible

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 1:21 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazettedavid-gottschalk-defensive-back-coach-paul-rhoads-or-the-arkansas-razorbacks-thursday-august-4-2016-during-practice-on-campus-in-fayetteville

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Defensive Back Coach Paul Rhoads or the Arkansas Razorbacks Thursday, August 4, 2016 during practice on campus in Fayetteville.

Arkansas has offered mammoth junior college offensive lineman Tayland Humphrey.

Humphrey, 6-5, 350 of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas also has offers from LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Central Florida and others.

Defensive end/linebacker Gabe Richardson, who will report to Fayetteville in the summer and will be eligible to play in the fall, was teammates with Humphrey this past season. He said he plans to bring Humphrey to Arkansas for a visit.

Former Razorback graduate assistant Alfred Davis was recently hired as the defensive line coach at Hutchinson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Hogs offer mammoth junior college D-lineman, visit possible

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online