Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Hogs offer mammoth junior college D-lineman, visit possible
This article was published today at 1:21 p.m.
Arkansas has offered mammoth junior college offensive lineman Tayland Humphrey.
Humphrey, 6-5, 350 of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas also has offers from LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Central Florida and others.
Defensive end/linebacker Gabe Richardson, who will report to Fayetteville in the summer and will be eligible to play in the fall, was teammates with Humphrey this past season. He said he plans to bring Humphrey to Arkansas for a visit.
Former Razorback graduate assistant Alfred Davis was recently hired as the defensive line coach at Hutchinson.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Hogs offer mammoth junior college D-lineman, visit possible
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.