House panel backs resolution that supports foundation started by slain Realtor's family

A resolution advanced to the full House on Friday that supports a foundation set up in memory of a slain Pulaski County real estate agent who was kidnapped and killed while showing a home.

Rep. Laurie Rushing, R-Hot Springs, filed HR 1026, which was drafted to show support for creation of the Beverly Carter Foundation and its mission to create a safer real estate industry, the document states. The foundation was set up by Carter's son, Carl Carter Jr., and his family. The group works to “solve many of the safety problems that exist within the real estate industry,” the resolution says.

[REALTOR MURDER: Comprehensive coverage of kidnapping, killing of Beverly Carter]

Carter's son has spoken to thousands of real estate agents in the aftermath of his mother's murder to improve training and awareness within the industry, but “unfortunately, that improvement has not yet taken place,” the resolution states. His foundation seeks to provide “scientifically-based research, information, consulting, training and support” to those in the real estate industry who need it.

The foundation is named after Beverly Carter, the 50-year-old real estate agent from Scott who went missing and was found buried in a shallow grave on rural property in Cabot in September 2014. She was last heard from when she called her husband to let him know she was going to show someone a home at 14202 Old River Drive in Scott, officials said.

Two people — Arron Lewis and his wife, Crystal Lowery — were arrested and convicted in Carter's kidnapping and killing. Lowery was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Lewis was found guilty Jan. 15, 2016, and is serving a life sentence without parole.

[WATCH: 'Dateline NBC' episode on Beverly Carter case]

Rushing presented the resolution to the House Committee of Insurance & Commerce at 9:59 a.m., and the resolution passed to the full House at 10 a.m. The representative said members of the Carter family will be at the Capitol on Tuesday, when the resolution will likely be presented.