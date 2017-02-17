• Robin Hood, fire chief in Coplay, Pa., said homeowner John Horwith had to be told to stop running back into his burning house to look for his cats and dogs after Horwith managed to rescue two dogs and a cat but was unable to find several other cats.

• Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, noted for his preference for bluejeans over suits and ties, was booted from the floor of the state Senate after posing for a picture with a group of high school students, because his casual attire violated the chamber's dress code.

• Enrique Martin, medical director of a hospital in Burgos, Spain, said a 64-year-old woman, who gave birth to her first child at age 58, has delivered healthy twins after undergoing fertility treatments in the United States.

• Keith Wildhaber, a police sergeant and a 22-year veteran of the St. Louis County, Mo., Police Department, has sued the department, claiming he was told by a supervisor to "tone down" his gayness if he wanted a promotion, and was assigned night shifts when he complained.

• Vincent Hevey, 25, of Quebec sent text messages to his rescuers as they trudged through deep snow and faced poor visibility to reach the stranded hiker after Hevey and his two dogs got lost about 800 feet from the summit of Mount Lafayette in New Hampshire.

• Brittney Jones, 26, was arrested by police in Jacksonville, Fla., on a charge of committing a lascivious act, accused by investigators of posting a video online of herself performing a sex act with a man in front of what appeared to be a courtroom.

• Karen Rowland of Piedmont, Ala., a former day care worker, was sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated child abuse after security cameras showed her hitting a 4-year-old in the face with a folder and slamming another boy's head into a table.

• Ashley Turner, a police officer in Meridian, Idaho, said a homeowner's pet squirrel named Joey foiled a burglary attempt by scratching the arm of the intruder when he tried to break into a gun safe in the home.

• Caleb O'Neil, 19, a student at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Calif., has been suspended for the semester and ordered to write an essay on the problems he created by recording a professor's anti-Donald Trump rant, which was seen widely on the Internet and led to threats of violence against the instructor.

