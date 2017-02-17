Home / Latest News /
Man convicted of running over woman, dragging body 3 miles
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:24 a.m.
DEDHAM, Mass. — A judge has convicted a Massachusetts man of running over a hotel worker four years ago and dragging her body more than 3 miles.
The Norfolk district attorney's office said 25-year-old Moses Acloque of Norwood was convicted Tuesday of charges including motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after causing death. Sentencing is planned for mid-March.
Authorities say Acloque was squatting in a vacant room at the Arbor Inn on U.S. Route 1. Hotel management confronted him in November 2013.
Police say Acloque tried to flee in a truck but hit 58-year-old Kanchanben Patel, who became stuck under the vehicle and was dragged for miles into Foxborough.
Patel's body became dislodged after Acloque pulled into the parking lot behind a restaurant near Gillette Stadium.
