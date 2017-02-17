Moncrief's 23 leads LSU in A&M upset

BATON ROUGE, La. — Raigyne Moncrief scored 23 points, including five free throws in the final 23 seconds, and LSU upset No. 23 Texas A&M 67-63 on Thursday night.

A layup by Jasmine Lumpkin pulled the Aggies with 62-61 with 1:07 remaining. The teams swapped turnovers before A&M had to make two fouls to get Moncrief to the line, where she made 1 of 2 with 23.4 seconds to play.

The Aggies missed twice on the next possession before Moncrief corralled the rebound and made four free throws in the final seven seconds to seal the victory.

Chloe Jackson added 17 points for the Tigers (18-8, 7-6 SEC).

Khaalia Hillsman finished with 24 points for the Aggies (19-7, 9-4).

In other top 25/SEC women’s games Thursday, Ketara Chapel and Teaira Mc-Cowan each scored 14 points and No. 3 Mississippi State rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Georgia 58-49. Mississippi State (26-1, 12-1 SEC) struggled on offense and trailed for nearly the entire game. But Chapel converted a three-point play — making a layup while being fouled — to give the Bulldogs a 48-46 lead with less than three minutes left that they wouldn’t surrender. Caliya Robinson led Georgia (13-13, 5-8) with 13 points. … Kaela Davis and Alaina Coates each scored 15 points to help No. 6 South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 82-51. A’ja Wilson had 10 points for the Gamecocks (22-3, 12-1). Christa Reed led Vanderbilt (12-14, 2-11) with 11 points.

TOP 25 MEN

Michigan trips Wisconsin

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Moe Wagner scored 21 points and Zak Irvin broke out of a slump with 18, helping Michigan beat No. 11 Wisconsin 64-58.

Ethan Happ scored 18 points in the first half, making 8 of 9 shots, but was held to just four points after halftime and finished with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting for the Badgers.

The Wolverines (17-9, 7-6 Big Ten) have won three consecutive to boost their chances at making the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers (21-5, 10-3) have lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

In other games involving top 25 men’s teams Thursday, Nigel Williams-Goss scored 30 points as undefeated and No. 1 Gonzaga beat San Francisco 96-61, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 27 games. Przemek Karnowski added 23 points and seven rebounds for Gonzaga (27-0, 15-0 West Coast). Chase Foster had 15 points for San Francisco (18-10, 8-7). … Lauri Markkanen scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds to help No. 5 Arizona overcome an early deficit and breeze past Washington State 78-59. Parker Jackson-Cartwright added a game-high 20 points for Arizona (24-3, 13-1 Pac-12). Ike Iroegbu led the Cougars (11-15, 4-10) with 17 points. … Dillon Brooks scored 20 points and No. 7 Oregon defeated shorthanded Utah 79-61 to extend the Ducks’ home winning streak to 41 games. Jordan Bell added 17 points for the Ducks (23-4, 12-2 Pac-12). Jayce Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Utah (17-8, 8-6).

SOUTHLAND MEN

UCA loses in OT

The Central Arkansas men’s basketball team’s four-game winning streak was snapped Thursday night in a 96-89 loss in overtime to Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La.

Stevie Repichowski scored 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting from three-point range for Nicholls State, which led for all of overtime.

With six seconds left at the end of regulation, and a 79-77 lead, UCA’s Jordan Howard made only 1 of 2 free throws to keep Nicholls State alive. The Colonels rebounded Howard’s miss and Jahvaughn Powell buried a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Repichowski’s three-pointer 17 seconds into overtime put Nicholls State (12-14, 5-8 Southland) on top 83-80, but UCA took its last lead at 85-84 on a Thatch Unruh layup with 4:18 left. Nicholls State scored the next five points, and the Bears failed to score on three consecutive possessions when down by three points with less than 1:30 remaining

For the Colonels, Liam Thomas and Ja’Dante’ Frye each scored 18 points.

Derreck Brooks led the Bears (8-19, 7-7) with 25 points. Howard finished with 22 points, Unruh chipped in with 12 points, and Darraja Parnell and Tanner Schmit each scored 10 points. Unruh grabbed 11 rebounds.

