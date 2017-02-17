Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 17, 2017, noon

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny Kravitz

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:54 a.m.

file-this-jan-6-2017-file-photo-shows-nicole-kidman-attending-the-6th-annual-aacta-international-awards-held-at-avalon-hollywood-in-los-angeles-kidman-says-her-comments-that-americans-should-support-president-elect-donald-trump-were-merely-a-statement-of-her-belief-in-democracy-not-an-endorsement-of-incoming-president-photo-by-richard-shotwellinvisionap-file

File-This jan. 6, 2017, file photo shows Nicole Kidman attending the 6th Annual AACTA International Awards held at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. Kidman says her comments that Americans should support President-elect Donald Trump were merely a statement of her belief in democracy, not an endorsement of incoming president. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Actress Nicole Kidman has revealed that she was once engaged to musician Lenny Kravitz.

Kidman confirmed the engagement with the rocker in a recent interview with Net-A-Porter's magazine The Edit, in which she was discussing her coming HBO series Big Little Lies. Kidman said she already knew co-star Zoe Kravitz because she was once engaged to her father.

Kidman dated Lenny Kravitz a couple of years after her divorce from actor Tom Cruise in 2001. She never disclosed an engagement, although she talked about a failed engagement in 2007 with an unnamed ex. She's currently married to country singer Keith Urban.

In the interview with The Edit, Kidman said "it's all in the family" when talking about working with Zoe Kravitz and said Lenny Kravitz is "a great guy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny Kravitz

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

YoungHog says... February 17, 2017 at 11:49 a.m.

not news

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online