Arkansas man charged in Dollar General robbery

An Arkansas man was arrested Thursday night on accusations he robbed a central Arkansas Dollar General last year.

Jerrod Marquez Craven, 21, of Russellville, was arrested around 7:40 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property obtained by threat of serious physical injury, according to a Pulaski County sheriff’s office arrest report.

Authorities said phone records and a codefendant’s statement show that Craven was at the Dollar General on 2001 Military Road in Jacksonville when it was robbed the night of Nov. 30, 2016. The identity of the codefendant was not listed in the report.

Authorities said at the time of the robbery that two people took more than $2,000 from the store and locked the store employees in the bathroom. One of the robbers carried a handgun, police said.

A March 28 court date has been set for Craven.