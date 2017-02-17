Home / Latest News /
Stabbing victim airlifted to hospital; 38-year-old Arkansas man arrested, police say
A 38-year-old Arkansas man has been arrested in a stabbing that led to the victim being airlifted to a hospital, police say.
Frank Douglas Wells of Ozark was arrested Thursday around 3:20 a.m. after officers arrived at an apartment in the 900 block of North 14th Street, according to a post on the Ozark Police Department's Facebook page.
Authorities said the 31-year-old victim, who had several stab and slash wounds, was taken by helicopter to a Little Rock hospital.
Wells was charged with first-degree battery, aggravated assault and violation of a protection order, police said.
He is being held in the Franklin County jail, according to authorities.
