Little Rock man crashes stolen vehicle into two police cars while fleeing, authorities say

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after he drove a stolen vehicle into two police units in an attempt to flee, authorities said.

Police spotted a purple Chevrolet Cobalt traveling near the intersection of 27th and Lewis streets around 5 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The responding officers thought the Cobalt was stolen and attempted to pull it over, the report said.

The driver, 21-year-old Deshaun Malik Rushing of Little Rock, refused to stop and struck two police vehicles in an attempt to get away, police said. Officers were in the vehicles when they were hit. The report did not indicate if anyone was injured.

Rushing was arrested and booked into Pulaski County jail around midnight. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, fleeing in a vehicle, theft by receiving and possession of marijuana, according to the report.

He is being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for Thursday.