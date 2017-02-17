Home / Latest News /
Police: Man dead after fall from fourth-floor window of apartment near UA campus
This article was published today at 11:13 a.m. Updated today at 11:27 a.m.
- Comment (1)
Police in Northwest Arkansas say a man died after falling from the fourth-floor window of an apartment in an attempt to jump to a balcony early Friday.
Sgt. Craig Stout, a spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department, said the fall happened at 2:54 a.m. at The Cardinal at West Center, 831 W. Center St. in Fayetteville.
That apartment complex, listed as "off-campus student housing," is just off the University of Arkansas campus.
In a news release, police said Colton Brian Gray, 26, of Fayetteville fell from the window and was found on the sidewalk in front of the building.
"The evidence at the scene indicates the victim was attempting to jump from a fourth-floor window to an adjacent balcony when he fell," authorities noted.
Gray's body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, and an investigation into his death is ongoing.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
YoungHog says... February 17, 2017 at 11:46 a.m.
SAD
