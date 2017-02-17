Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 17, 2017, 6:29 p.m.

Police recover 600 more boxes of diapers stolen from truck

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:30 p.m.

CRANSTON, R.I. — Rhode Island police have recovered more than half a load of diapers stolen from a delivery truck but are still looking to pin down the location of the rest.

State police say they recovered 600 boxes of the diapers from a private home in Cranston on Friday after recovering 900 boxes from a Providence storefront Thursday.

Each box holds about 100 diapers and retails for roughly $40.

Police say driver Aubrey Bettis of Providence sold the $90,000 worth of diapers instead of delivering them to an Amazon distribution facility in Fall River, Mass., this month.

Bettis and Damon Martin of Coventry were arraigned on larceny charges. A defense lawyer hasn't commented.

Police say they are seeking a third person.

