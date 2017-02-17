Baghdad car-lot blast fatal to 55

BAGHDAD -- A car bomb at a Baghdad auto dealership Thursday killed at least 55 people and wounded more than 60, Iraqi officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Saad Maan confirmed the toll from the attack, which took place in the mainly Shiite al-Bayaa neighborhood.

The Islamic State group claimed the bombing in an online statement circulated by its Aamaq news agency. The Sunni extremist group said it was targeting Shiites.

The extremist group has carried out near-daily attacks in Baghdad despite suffering military setbacks elsewhere in the country, including in the northern city of Mosul, where U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have been waging an operation since October.

The U.S. State Department condemned the attack at the car dealership, saying such attacks show the extremist group's "utter contempt for human life and its efforts to sow discord and division among the Iraqi people."

Another four attacks in and around Baghdad on Thursday killed eight people and wounded about 30, police and medical officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Falling ice slabs kill six climbers

ROME -- Six mountain climbers were killed Thursday in separate instances in Italy and France after slabs of ice from frozen waterfalls detached from mountainsides, Alpine rescue authorities said.

Authorities blamed the sun and a sudden rise in temperatures for melting the ice enough for it to detach.

The four climbers killed in Italy were scaling a waterfall in Gressony-Saint-Jean, in the Val d'Aosta region near the border with Switzerland, when part of the ice wall gave way.

A fifth climber survived, apparently because he already had reached a ledge above where the frozen waterfall cracked off, the head of the Val d'Aosta Alpine rescue service, Adriano Favre, told Italian media outlets. Alpine teams rescued the survivor.

In the French Alps, two men were killed near the town of La Grave when an ice sheet broke off and crashed down on them, Julien Michon of the mountain rescue service in Briancon said.

Michon said the weather there was unusually warm and sunny. The climbers' bodies were taken to Briancon.

Saudis capture 18 ISIS suspects

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- The Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry said authorities have arrested 18 suspects belonging to the Islamic State group, including bomb-makers.

Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki, a ministry spokesman, said in a statement Thursday that the suspects, including Yemenis, were arrested in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina and two other cities.

He added that the suspects had different roles, including logistical operations and recruitment, as well as providing shelter and financial support to the militants.

Al-Turki said the suspects had experience in making explosives and suicide vests.

