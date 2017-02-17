Senate vote on SJR8

RELATED ARTICLES
This is the Senate roll call on Senate Joint Resolution 8, a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit attorneys’ contingency fees and damage awards in civil actions, and give the Legislature approval of court rules. The bill passed 21-10.
YEA (21)
Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers
Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne
Eddie Cheatham, D-Crossett
Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale
John Cooper, R-Jonesboro
Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy
Lance Eads, R-Springdale
Jane English, R-North Little Rock
Jake Files, R-Fort Smith
Scott Flippo, R-Bull Shoals
Trent Garner, R-El Dorado
Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs
Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs
Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View
Blake Johnson, R-Corning
Uvalde Lindsey, D-Fayetteville
Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow
Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs
Greg Standridge, R-Russellville
David Wallace, R-Leachville
Eddie Joe Williams, R-Cabot
NAY (10)
Will Bond, D-Little Rock
Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock
Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas
Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock
Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff
Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana
Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock
Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis
Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia
Larry Teague, D-Nashville
DID NOT VOTE (3)
Terry Rice, R-Waldron
David Sanders, R-Little Rock
Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch
EXCUSED (1)
Bryan King, R-Green Forest
