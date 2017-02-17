Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 17, 2017, 6:39 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Senate vote on SJR8

This article was published today at 3:09 a.m.

This is the Senate roll call on Senate Joint Resolution 8, a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit attorneys’ contingency fees and damage awards in civil actions, and give the Legislature approval of court rules. The bill passed 21-10.

YEA (21)

Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers

Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne

Eddie Cheatham, D-Crossett

Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale

John Cooper, R-Jonesboro

Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy

Lance Eads, R-Springdale

Jane English, R-North Little Rock

Jake Files, R-Fort Smith

Scott Flippo, R-Bull Shoals

Trent Garner, R-El Dorado

Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs

Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs

Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View

Blake Johnson, R-Corning

Uvalde Lindsey, D-Fayetteville

Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow

Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs

Greg Standridge, R-Russellville

David Wallace, R-Leachville

Eddie Joe Williams, R-Cabot

NAY (10)

Will Bond, D-Little Rock

Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock

Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas

Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock

Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff

Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana

Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock

Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis

Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia

Larry Teague, D-Nashville

DID NOT VOTE (3)

Terry Rice, R-Waldron

David Sanders, R-Little Rock

Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch

EXCUSED (1)

Bryan King, R-Green Forest

Print Headline: Senate vote on SJR8

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Senate vote on SJR8

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online