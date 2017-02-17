Son arrested in father's '16 death

Little Rock police Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man in the shooting death of his father last November, according to a police report.

James Daniel Sparkman of Vega Drive in Little Rock was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his 53-year-old father, James Danthon Sparkman, police said.

Authorities initially released James Daniel Sparkman in November without charges after reviewing evidence from the scene and witness statements, according to a statement from the department.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said Thursday that "digital forensic evidence" led investigators to charge the 23-year-old with first-degree murder.

He said the evidence had to be processed before the department could type up a warrant for his arrest.

Police found James Danthon Sparkman of Sweet Home dead on the property at 7417 Vega Drive in southwest Little Rock on Nov. 14, the statement said.

Little Rock officers responded to the scene after police received a tip from the Saline County sheriff's office, police said.

Authorities said the shooting had occurred that day, according to a police report.

Police concluded during the investigation that James Daniel Sparkman had shot his father during "a disturbance," police said.

According to an arrest report, James Daniel Sparkman was arrested at the Police Department's 12th Street Substation about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Thursday night and was held without bail.

