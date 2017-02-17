State sports briefs
By Democrat-Gazette press services
This article was published today at 2:02 a.m.
BASEBALL
UAM moves series back
Arkansas-Monticello has moved its weekend series against East Central University to Saturday and Sunday. The games, originally scheduled for today and Saturday, have been moved back because of the possibility of inclement weather in Ada, Okla. The Boll Weevils will face the Tigers in a doubleheader Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for noon, and will finish up the series Sunday at noon.
Print Headline: State sports briefs
