Style: Garden showdown

We seem to be switching seasons every week, writes Janet B. Carson in Style. Our gardens don’t know whether it’s winter or spring, but they are moving ahead. If you are ready to get gardening, too, then you won’t want to miss the 26th annual Arkansas Flower and Garden Show, Feb. 26 at the Statehouse Convention Center in downtown Little Rock.

“Local Roots” is the theme for 2017, showcasing models for beautifully landscaped gardens, a full lineup of garden seminars, flower competitions, educational exhibits, children’s events and an opportunity to shop from garden vendors.

See Saturday’s Democrat-Gazette for full details.