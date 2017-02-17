Teen killer of boy gets 20-year term

BLYTHEVILLE -- A Blytheville man will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy in May 2015, authorities said.

Javender Williams, 19, entered the plea Monday in Mississippi County Circuit Court. He had been scheduled for a jury trial Tuesday. Circuit Judge Ralph Wilson sentenced Williams to the term in the Arkansas Department of Correction, said Megan Miles, a deputy circuit clerk.

Williams was charged in the May 18, 2015, slaying of Dewaun Miller of Blytheville.

Police said Williams shot Miller in the chest in the 1000 block of Clark Street southeast of Blytheville's downtown. Medical personnel transported Miller to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville where he died.

The Mississippi County town of 15,120 had 11 homicides in 2016, police said.

State Desk on 02/17/2017