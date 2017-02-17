THURSDAY’S ROUNDUPS

Boys

BAPTIST PREP 67, LONOKE 36 Connor Vanover scored 22 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and blocked 4 shots as the Eagles defeated the Jackrabbits in the 4A-2 Tournament in Stuttgart. Isaac McBride added 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals while Dylan Hogan scored 14 points and added four assists.

CHARLESTON 51, CEDARVILLE 38 Charleston senior guard Brandon Fenner scored a game-high 33 points and added four more three-point baskets to his state record in the 3A-1 West Tournament championship game. Fenner, who broke the state’s three-point shooting career record earlier this week, started the game with a three-point basket and heated up after that to lead Charleston past Cedarville. The Tigers held just an 11-7 lead and a 24-11 lead at halftime. But Fenner hit two more three-pointers in the third quarter and finished with a team-high 19 second-half points. Cedarville was able to cut the lead to 43-37 late in the fourth quarter, but Charleston (15-9) then closed out the game on a 8-1 run to help extend its lead. Senior guard Justin Shelly scored a team-high 17 points for Cedarville (5-19).

ELKINS 53, GREENLAND 44 Elkins held just a 20-17 lead at the break, but a strong quarter final quarter was able put the game well out of reach late. Greenland was down 33-26 after three quarters, but Elkins outscored Greenland 20-12 in the final quarter to secure the victory in the third-place game in the 3A-1 West Tournament. Elkins (11-12) was led by Chad Graham having a team-high 15 points, while Karsten Shackelford added 14 points. Zac Wolfe scored a game-high 19 points for Greenland (3-19).

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 75, BISMARCK 40 The Wildcats (20-7) hit 14 of 25 threepoint attempts in cruising to a victory over the Lions (15-13) in the semifinals of the 3A-5 Tournament at Glen Rose. Freshman Khalen Robinson and senior Kamron Brasfield each scored 17 points to lead Episcopal while Gavin Hawkins put in 15 and Treylon Payne 13. Payne, Robinson and Hawkins each hit 3 three-pointers. Robinson and Brasfield each handed out three assists for Episcopal, which scored the game’s first nine points, led 20-3 after one quarter and held a 38-19 advantage at the half. Cade Beckwith led Bismarck with eight points while teammate Gunnar Calhoun grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. IZARD COUNTY 74, NORFORK 61 Getting 26 points from Taylor Reynolds and 23 from Justus Cooper, the Cougars (29-9) bounced the Panthers in the semifinals of the 1A-2 North Tournament in Norfork. Izard County led 18-10 after one quarter, 37-28 at the half and 55-43 at the start of the fourth quarter. Tanner Brooks added 14 points for Izard County.

JONESBORO 76, GREENE COUNTY TECH 60 Marquis Eaton poured in 24 points as the Hurricane (26-0) finished off the regular season with an undefeated record. Dezi Sills added 16 and Jonathan Adams 10 for Jonesboro, which raced to a 23-11 lead after one quarter and led 45-35 at the half. Greene County Tech (12-12) was led by Preston Hart’s 17 points while Cody Dortch put in 10 points.

RIVERCREST 63, RIVERSIDE 62 Demilon Brown and Robert Banks each scored 14 points as the Colts knocked off the Rebels (26-10) in the semifinals of the 3A-3 Tournament in Osceola. Bruce Parker scored 12 and Aaron Hopewell added 11 for Rivercrest. Riverside was paced by Braden Overman and Gavin Stone, who each scored 21 points. Chris Sain pulled down 10 rebounds for Riverside.

Girls

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 51, ESTEM 43 Junior Christyn Williams turned in a 37-point effort as the Lady Mustangs (26-2) trounced the Lady Mets in the semifinals of the 4A-2 Tournament in Stuttgart. CAC led 33-26 after three quarters. Jaylen Mallard led the Lady Mets with 16 points.

CLINTON 55, VALLEY SPRINGS 49 Allie Hensley put in 27 points as the Lady Yellowjackets (22-9) upset the Lady Tigers (27-5) in the semifinals of the 3A-1 East Tournament in Mountain View. Senior Ashlynn Taylor scored 23 points for Valley Springs.

ELKINS 57, CEDARVILLE 38 Elkins got the offense going early and often to pull away against Cedarville in the third-place game in the 3A-1 West Tournament. Kenadie Kestner scored a game-high 21 points, including having nine points in the first quarter to help build a 22-8 lead heading into the second quarter for Elkins. Cedarville (10-14) was led by Patience Wise’s team-high 18 points. Elkins (17-11) was able to push its lead out to 37-17 at the break and to 47-26 heading into the final quarter.

MAYFLOWER 51, GLEN ROSE 44 Senior Tori Lasker scored 33 points and sister Tristen Lasker collected 13 rebounds and 4 steals as the Lady Eagles (17-9) tripped the host Lady Beavers (16-9) in the 3A-5 semifinals. Lasker, who was only 6 of 13 from the free-throw line, scored 20 points as Mayflower built a 29-14 halftime advantage. Glen Rose pulled to within four points in the final 44.4 seconds but failed to get any closer. Junior Holly Crutchfield led Glen Rose with 13 points and 7 rebounds, Morgan Padgett added 11 points and Christian Cooper put in 10 points. Glen Rose was only 10 of 25 from the free-throw line. MOUNTAIN VIEW 44, BERGMAN 26 Kaley Shipman paced the Lady Yellowjackets (19-8) with 17 points in a victory over the Lady Panthers in the 3A-1 East semifinals in Mountain View. Keleanna Johnson and Kadyn Johnson each added eight points for Mountain View.

ROSE BUD 73, BISMARCK 32 Junior Savannah Lacy hit seven three-pointers and finished with 28 points as the Lady Ramblers (23-4) posted a semifinal victory over the Lady Lions (12-16) in the 3A-5 Tournament in Glen Rose. Calissa Caples added 18 points for Rose Bud, which led 25-7 after one quarter and 43-16 at the half. Haley Vincent paced Bismarck with 10 points.